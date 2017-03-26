A giveaway* of up to 6 million CapitaStar$ & more!
Come support your family and friends who are participating and even join in the fun! Enjoy electrifying entertainment including a hip hop dance and LIVE LED-drumming performance by the Urban Drum Crew - the creators of the World's first playable Laser drumsticks.
And if you are up for something more, take part in 2 of our public challenges from 3pm to 5pm at Bugis Junction, fountain area or Bugis+, atrium.
See you there!
*Only applicable to participants of the public challenges. Terms & Conditions apply.
|Date
|26 March 2017, Sunday
|Time
|1pm to 5.30pm
|Venue
|Bugis Junction & Bugis+
Each team will receive two exclusive The New Paper Adventure Hunt T-shirts, 2 goodie bags and a $30 CapitaVouchers. Teams can also stand to win 1 MILLION STAR$, which is equivalent to $1,000 worth of CapitaVouchers in a lucky draw.
$7,000 in cash & great prizes await the teams!
Presented by: